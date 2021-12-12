Yama Sakura 81 Closing Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts held a closing ceremony Exercise Yama Sakura 81 at Camp Itami, Japan, December 12. Yama Sakura 81 is the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s exercise commemorates the 40th anniversary of Yama Sakura. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Mario Coto/Released)