    Yama Sakura 81 Closing Ceremony

    CAMP ITAMI, JAPAN

    12.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Army and their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts held a closing ceremony Exercise Yama Sakura 81 at Camp Itami, Japan, December 12. Yama Sakura 81 is the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s exercise commemorates the 40th anniversary of Yama Sakura. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825079
    VIRIN: 211212-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108725109
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ITAMI, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Yama Sakura 81 Closing Ceremony, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    USForcesJapan
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    YS81
    YamaSakura81

