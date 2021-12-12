U.S. Army and their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts held a closing ceremony Exercise Yama Sakura 81 at Camp Itami, Japan, December 12. Yama Sakura 81 is the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s exercise commemorates the 40th anniversary of Yama Sakura. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Mario Coto/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2021 06:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825079
|VIRIN:
|211212-N-JC445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108725109
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP ITAMI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Yama Sakura 81 Closing Ceremony, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT