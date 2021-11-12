Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One Performs Inspection and Sampling of Affected Water in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Jackson 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211211-N-XG173-1001 HONOLULU (Dec 11, 2021) Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One performs inspection and sampling of affected water well in Aiea-Halawa. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 00:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825073
    VIRIN: 211211-N-XG173-1001
    Filename: DOD_108725029
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One Performs Inspection and Sampling of Affected Water in Hawaii, by PO2 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    water
    diver
    jbphh
    hawaii
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One

