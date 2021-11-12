211211-N-XG173-1001 HONOLULU (Dec 11, 2021) Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One performs inspection and sampling of affected water well in Aiea-Halawa. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2021 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825073
|VIRIN:
|211211-N-XG173-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108725029
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One Performs Inspection and Sampling of Affected Water in Hawaii, by PO2 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT