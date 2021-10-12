Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division alongside members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a combined arms blank-fire exercise during training exercise Rising Thunder on December 10, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2021 20:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825071
|VIRIN:
|211210-A-DN279-849
|Filename:
|DOD_108724871
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, CALFEX Blank-Fire Exercise B-Roll Package, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
