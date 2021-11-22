Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audition Day - U.S. Air Force Academy Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Ricky Sweum 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    A day in the life of a USAFA Band audition candidate.

    Video by TSgt Jaime Parker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.11.2021 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825068
    VIRIN: 211122-F-CI731-171
    Filename: DOD_108724725
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audition Day - U.S. Air Force Academy Band, by MSgt Ricky Sweum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFABand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT