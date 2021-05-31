Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 National Memorial Day Parade - U.S. Air Force Academy Band

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Video by Isaac Blancas, Senior Airman Erick Eckstrom, Cody Spain and Master Sgt. Ricky Sweum

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    This video was a product for Memorial Day 2021, and was originally broadcast on the East Coast for the American Veteran's Center Memorial Day Parade, which is usually in Washington D.C., but will be primarily virtual this year and will be broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS, and AFN. The video highlights the impressive precision of the USAFA Cadet Wing; future leaders of our Air and Space Forces.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.11.2021 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825067
    VIRIN: 210531-F-UO451-548
    Filename: DOD_108724719
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

