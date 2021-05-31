2021 National Memorial Day Parade - U.S. Air Force Academy Band

This video was a product for Memorial Day 2021, and was originally broadcast on the East Coast for the American Veteran's Center Memorial Day Parade, which is usually in Washington D.C., but will be primarily virtual this year and will be broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS, and AFN. The video highlights the impressive precision of the USAFA Cadet Wing; future leaders of our Air and Space Forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2021 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825067
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-UO451-548
|Filename:
|DOD_108724719
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
