USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Spirit Spot for 2021 Army-Navy Football Game

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825062" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

211118-N-DA693-1001

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 18, 2021) A spirit spot video for the 2021 Army-Navy football game from the embarked Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), filmed during Mercy Exercise (MERCEX) 22-1, Nov. 18. MERCEX 22-1 is a three-week-long pierside and underway training evolution that highlights integration, training and camaraderie between MSC civilian mariners and MTF Sailors. USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg)