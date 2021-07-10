Spark Tank Submission - PCS Connect

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817514" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

General Brown has charged us with creating innovation that “must enhance quality of service and quality of life for Airmen and their families.” PCS Connect crowdsources relevant base specific knowledge that allows families to plan, execute and track their PCS.