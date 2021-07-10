Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark Tank Submission - PCS Connect

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    General Brown has charged us with creating innovation that “must enhance quality of service and quality of life for Airmen and their families.” PCS Connect crowdsources relevant base specific knowledge that allows families to plan, execute and track their PCS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817514
    VIRIN: 211007-F-EK767-048
    Filename: DOD_108623501
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank Submission - PCS Connect, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT