NAVFAC Southwest Environmental Senior Natural Resources Specialist Rob Lovich,
reflects on his terrestrial biology science career experiences on Navy and Marine Corps military installations and how his department keeps the Navy mission going.
To listen to the full podcast interview visit:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sweep/id1516351738
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8xYjExN2ZmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw%3D%3D&fbclid=IwAR3tMPOVeI6YtCgP-A6OymMODO5HCgtIFyTLLZvPZyqXtgdjupv1wPLxgIM
https://open.spotify.com/show/1rQUwIBGVlvHTUVxQLdbGo?si=rhX1WlYrSAGscOfn9nvv3w
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 13:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817502
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108623328
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWEEP Interview Featuring Rob Lovich, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT