    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWEEP Interview Featuring Rob Lovich


    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Environmental Senior Natural Resources Specialist Rob Lovich,
    reflects on his terrestrial biology science career experiences on Navy and Marine Corps military installations and how his department keeps the Navy mission going.

    To listen to the full podcast interview visit:

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sweep/id1516351738

    https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8xYjExN2ZmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw%3D%3D&fbclid=IwAR3tMPOVeI6YtCgP-A6OymMODO5HCgtIFyTLLZvPZyqXtgdjupv1wPLxgIM

    https://open.spotify.com/show/1rQUwIBGVlvHTUVxQLdbGo?si=rhX1WlYrSAGscOfn9nvv3w

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817502
    VIRIN: 211001-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_108623328
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, SWEEP Interview Featuring Rob Lovich, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southwest SWEEP

