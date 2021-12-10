Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Experience Serving With 32d AAMDC-Maj. Poust

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Addison Poust shares his experience working with 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command as a division intelligence planner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 13:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817496
    VIRIN: 211012-A-CP971-447
    Filename: DOD_108623258
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Experience Serving With 32d AAMDC-Maj. Poust, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    32d AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT