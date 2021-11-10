The Battle of Santa Cruz: Dogfight Over Task Force 16



In part 6 of our 7-part series about the Battle of Santa Cruz, learn about the October 26, 1942, attack on USS Enterprise and the dogfight that took place over Task Force 16. As 24 Japanese planes tried to find and sink America’s last operational carrier in the Pacific, the US Navy knew it would be a fight to the death. LT Stanley "Swede" Vejtasa, a fighter pilot from USS Enterprise, remembered his part in this battle, as narrated in this video.



All videos are written, directed, and produced by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).