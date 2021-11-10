Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Battle of Santa Cruz: Dogfight Over Task Force 16


    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    In part 6 of our 7-part series about the Battle of Santa Cruz, learn about the October 26, 1942, attack on USS Enterprise and the dogfight that took place over Task Force 16. As 24 Japanese planes tried to find and sink America’s last operational carrier in the Pacific, the US Navy knew it would be a fight to the death. LT Stanley "Swede" Vejtasa, a fighter pilot from USS Enterprise, remembered his part in this battle, as narrated in this video.

    All videos are written, directed, and produced by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 11:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 817493
    VIRIN: 211013-N-TG517-006
    Filename: DOD_108623227
    Length: 00:09:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    WWII
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Victory at Sea
    Battle of Santa Cruz

