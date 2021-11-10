Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Battle of Santa Cruz: Defending USS Hornet


    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    In part 5 of our 7-part Battle of Santa Cruz series, we focus on the Japanese airstrike on USS Hornet during the morning of October 26, 1942. The Japanese airstrike crippled Hornet. By 9:25am, the attack was over, and the surviving Japanese planes were on their way back to their carriers. With fires raging, no power, and a terrible list, Hornet was dead in the water. In this video, hear the experiences of 19-year-old sailor Richard Nowatski as he remembered this attack.

    All videos are written, produced, and directed by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 11:53
    Category: Series
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    WWII
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Victory at Sea
    Battle of Santa Cruz

