The Battle of Santa Cruz: Defending USS Hornet

In part 5 of our 7-part Battle of Santa Cruz series, we focus on the Japanese airstrike on USS Hornet during the morning of October 26, 1942. The Japanese airstrike crippled Hornet. By 9:25am, the attack was over, and the surviving Japanese planes were on their way back to their carriers. With fires raging, no power, and a terrible list, Hornet was dead in the water. In this video, hear the experiences of 19-year-old sailor Richard Nowatski as he remembered this attack.



All videos are written, produced, and directed by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).