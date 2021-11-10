The Battle of Santa Cruz: Attacking Shokaku

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In part 4 of our 7-part Battle of Santa Cruz video series, we focus on the airstrike that took off from USS Hornet on the morning of October 26, 1942. Pilots from this airstrike soon found the Japanese fleet and focused their attention on the Japanese carrier, IJN Shokaku. When the battle was over, Shokaku had sustained eight direct hits but did not sink. In this video, hear about the battle from the perspective of Ensign Clayton Fisher, one of the SBD Dauntless pilots from USS Hornet.



This video was written, directed, and produced by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).