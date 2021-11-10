The Battle of Santa Cruz: Attacking Shokaku

In part 4 of our 7-part Battle of Santa Cruz video series, we focus on the airstrike that took off from USS Hornet on the morning of October 26, 1942. Pilots from this airstrike soon found the Japanese fleet and focused their attention on the Japanese carrier, IJN Shokaku. When the battle was over, Shokaku had sustained eight direct hits but did not sink. In this video, hear about the battle from the perspective of Ensign Clayton Fisher, one of the SBD Dauntless pilots from USS Hornet.
This video was written, directed, and produced by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).
Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 11:51
Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|817491
|VIRIN:
|211013-N-TG517-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108623212
Length:
|00:11:23
Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
