Every second counts when you're saving someone's life

Tech. Sgt. Claude Summers, noncommissioned officer in charge of fire prevention at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., introduces a new way to get paramedics to the scene faster during a cardiac emergency. (U.S. Space Force video by Derwin Oviedo)
|10.12.2021
|10.13.2021 12:11
|Video Productions
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
