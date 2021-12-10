Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every second counts when you're saving someone's life


    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Derwin Oviedo 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Tech. Sgt. Claude Summers, noncommissioned officer in charge of fire prevention at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., introduces a new way to get paramedics to the scene faster during a cardiac emergency. (U.S. Space Force video by Derwin Oviedo)

    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Department
    Patrick SFB
    SLD 45

