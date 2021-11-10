Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Battle of Santa Cruz: The Morning Search

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    This is part 2 of the Battle of Santa Cruz series. After several months of dogged combat in the Pacific Theater of World War II, naval aviators understood the reality of carrier versus carrier warfare. The fleet that made the first accurate sighting report usually got in the first hit, and therefore, it had the best chance to win the battle. Everything depended on these aviators finding their quarry before the enemy found their own fleet. On the morning of October 26, 1942, the Americans and Japanese began searching for one another near the Santa Cruz Islands. Which aviators would find the enemy fleet first? Find out in part 2 of our 7-part Battle of Santa Cruz series.

    All videos are written, produced, and directed by staff and volunteers at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by Hampton Roads Naval Museum/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 11:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 817487
    VIRIN: 211013-N-TG517-002
    Filename: DOD_108623192
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Battle of Santa Cruz: The Morning Search, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Victory at Sea
    Battle of Santa Cruz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT