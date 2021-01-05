Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM David Nelson farewell to 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. David Nelson speaks about his experience as the Command Sergeant Major of 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817482
    VIRIN: 210501-A-JX791-177
    Filename: DOD_108623119
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM David Nelson farewell to 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nelson
    farewell
    airborne
    david
    82ndadsb

