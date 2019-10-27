Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why is rapid deployment important for NATO?

    ESTONIA

    10.27.2019

    Rapid deployment is very important for NATO. It demonstrates NATO Allies’ ability to react quickly and to defend each other against any threat from any direction.

    In this video, the former British Army General who oversaw Operation Tractable in 2019, a mass deployment of UK soldiers and vehicles from the United Kingdom to Estonia, explains what it takes to move an army across Europe quickly.

    Footage includes soundbites from Ivan Jones, Former Commander Field Army, British Army, and shots of UK troops, tanks and vehicles on the move.

    Filming took place prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2019
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817473
    VIRIN: 211013-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108623056
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: EE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    exercise

