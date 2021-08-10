1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts artillery table XVIII in Torun, Poland, Oct. 8, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 10:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817471
|VIRIN:
|211008-Z-CF712-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108623047
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment conducts artillery table XVIII, by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
