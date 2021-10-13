MONS, Belgium - A selfless grounding led Jacksonville, Florida native, Brian Baham, in search of something bigger than himself. Six years later, he now helps others rehabilitate and carry on following injury, illness or surgery.
Assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Healthcare Facility in Belgium, Baham, now a sergeant in the U.S. Army, finds meaning in helping others as a physical therapy technician, describing his work as “rewarding.”
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817449
|VIRIN:
|211013-A-EK666-395
|Filename:
|DOD_108622932
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Florida native finds calling ensuring NATO readiness, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
