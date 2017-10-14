Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Co. 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion conduct Aerial Gunnery

    MN, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2017

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers of A Co. 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade take part in aerial gunnery qualification at Camp Ripley Training Center near Randall, Minnesota. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based 34th Combat Aviation Brigade is an Army National Guard unit that supports the 34th Infantry Division and the state of Minnesota by providing aviation capabilities — both UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters and the C-12 Huron fixed-wing aircraft — for federal and state missions. The unit and its Soldiers are adept at providing a full spectrum of aerial support, including tactical missions, disaster and emergency response support, VIP escorts, area reconnaissance, medical evacuations and other operations.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2017
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817445
    VIRIN: 171014-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622898
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MN, US

    Gunnery
    UH-60
    34th CAB
    MNANG
    M 240

