A Co. 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion conduct Aerial Gunnery

Soldiers of A Co. 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade take part in aerial gunnery qualification at Camp Ripley Training Center near Randall, Minnesota. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based 34th Combat Aviation Brigade is an Army National Guard unit that supports the 34th Infantry Division and the state of Minnesota by providing aviation capabilities — both UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters and the C-12 Huron fixed-wing aircraft — for federal and state missions. The unit and its Soldiers are adept at providing a full spectrum of aerial support, including tactical missions, disaster and emergency response support, VIP escorts, area reconnaissance, medical evacuations and other operations.