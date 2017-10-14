Soldiers of A Co. 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade take part in aerial gunnery qualification at Camp Ripley Training Center near Randall, Minnesota. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based 34th Combat Aviation Brigade is an Army National Guard unit that supports the 34th Infantry Division and the state of Minnesota by providing aviation capabilities — both UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters and the C-12 Huron fixed-wing aircraft — for federal and state missions. The unit and its Soldiers are adept at providing a full spectrum of aerial support, including tactical missions, disaster and emergency response support, VIP escorts, area reconnaissance, medical evacuations and other operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817445
|VIRIN:
|171014-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622898
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Co. 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion conduct Aerial Gunnery, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
