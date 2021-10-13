WR-ALC virtual reality paint simulator enhances classroom experience

Aircraft painters in the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex can now hone their trade virtually.
Painters with the 588th Aircraft Maintenance Support Squadron Corrosion Control shop at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, are some of the first to do their refresher paint training in a virtual paint simulator.
