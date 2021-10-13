Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WR-ALC virtual reality paint simulator enhances classroom experience

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Video by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft painters in the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex can now hone their trade virtually.

    Painters with the 588th Aircraft Maintenance Support Squadron Corrosion Control shop at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, are some of the first to do their refresher paint training in a virtual paint simulator.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    aircraft painters
    programmed depot maintenance
    virtual reality paint simulator

