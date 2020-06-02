1:31 TRT video about Army Combatives at 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817420
|VIRIN:
|200206-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622768
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lancer Brigade Combatives Program, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT