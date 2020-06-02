Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lancer Brigade Combatives Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1:31 TRT video about Army Combatives at 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817420
    VIRIN: 200206-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622768
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancer Brigade Combatives Program, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combatives
    MACP
    Army
    Lancer Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT