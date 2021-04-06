a 1:14 TRT video on the POSE running Clinic at the Lancer Performance Center to help soldiers improve their run time.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817419
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-IP596-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108622767
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POSE running Clinic at the Lancer Performance Center, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT