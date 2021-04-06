Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POSE running Clinic at the Lancer Performance Center

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    a 1:14 TRT video on the POSE running Clinic at the Lancer Performance Center to help soldiers improve their run time.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817419
    VIRIN: 210604-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108622767
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 

    This work, POSE running Clinic at the Lancer Performance Center, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Pose
    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Running
    PT
    Lancer Performance Center

