    Mission Essential: The Lancer Bistro

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    A 3:12 TRT video about the Lancer Bistro keeping soldiers fed during COVID-19

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817415
    VIRIN: 200603-A-IP596-1003
    Filename: DOD_108622762
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Essential: The Lancer Bistro, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Chow Hall
    DFAC
    COVID-19
    Lancer Bistro

