A 3:12 TRT video about the Lancer Bistro keeping soldiers fed during COVID-19
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817415
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-IP596-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108622762
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Essential: The Lancer Bistro, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT