U.S. Air Force video reveals memorable moments during Operation Allies Welcome at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 13th, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817411
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622753
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Evacuation Operations: Meaningful moments, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
