    Evacuation Operations: Meaningful moments

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force video reveals memorable moments during Operation Allies Welcome at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 13th, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 06:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghan withdrawal
    Afghan Evacuation
    EUCOM Afg Evac

