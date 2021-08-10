Capt. Jennifer Morgan, Commander, 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, discusses what goes into feeding the travelers at Rhine Ordinance Barracks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817376
|VIRIN:
|211008-A-DM412-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622689
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Food Preparation Interview, Capt. Jennifer Morgan, Operation Allies Welcome, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT