    Food Preparation Interview, Capt. Jennifer Morgan, Operation Allies Welcome

    RP, GERMANY

    10.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Capt. Jennifer Morgan, Commander, 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, discusses what goes into feeding the travelers at Rhine Ordinance Barracks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 07:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817376
    VIRIN: 211008-A-DM412-001
    Filename: DOD_108622689
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Preparation Interview, Capt. Jennifer Morgan, Operation Allies Welcome, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travelers
    OAR
    OAW
    FoodPrep

