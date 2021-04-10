Marines and Sailors conduct LCAC ship to shore logistics exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Landing Craft Air Cushion 29, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, transfers equipment and personnel assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, to amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. CLR-3 Marines and Sailors familiarized themselves with amphibious ship to shore landing procedures from an LCAC in preparation for future operations.. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)