    Marines and Sailors conduct LCAC ship to shore logistics exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Landing Craft Air Cushion 29, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, transfers equipment and personnel assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, to amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. CLR-3 Marines and Sailors familiarized themselves with amphibious ship to shore landing procedures from an LCAC in preparation for future operations.. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817370
    VIRIN: 211004-M-LN574-531
    Filename: DOD_108622518
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USS Green Bay
    Amphibious
    Ship to shore
    3d MLG

