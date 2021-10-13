ZAHS Homecoming Game 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817369" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

The Zama Middle High School Trojans showed their “Trojan Pride” during their homecoming matchup against Matthew C. Perry High School from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, October 9th at Trojan Field.



In the first quarter, M.C. Perry pushed forward as they tried to break through the Trojans’ defensive line. M.C. Perry quarterback Roy Clayton completing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Shion Fleming for the first score of the game. Following a successful extra point kick, M.C. Perry led 7-0.



M.C. Perry continued to attack, but in an impressive play, Trojans defensive lineman Kainoah Venn took down M.C. Perry running back Denzel Gray in the backfield, causing a turnover on downs.



Trojans quarterback Dominic Peruccio got on the board with a touchdown pass to tight end Caleb Schmiedel. The Trojans tried for a two-point conversion, but were unsuccessful. M.C. Perry answered back on their very next possession, with Clayton completing another touchdown pass to Fleming. Another extra-point kick, and M.C. Perry led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.



In the second quarter, both teams played aggressive offense and defense, keeping things nearly scoreless save for a field goal from M.C. Perry that put them up 17-6 at the end of the first half.



The Trojans started the third quarter strong, continuing to push back against the M.C. Perry defense line. Peruccio fired a pass to wide receiver Keshawn McNeill, who ran it in for a touchdown, but the Trojans again missed out on the two-point conversion. This put the score at 17-12 in favor of M.C. Perry.



Not to be outdone, the M.C. Perry offense continued to shine, with quarterback Nickolas Elizondo completing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Fleming, followed by another successful extra point, putting the Samurai up 24-12.



The Trojans needed to close the gap, and they did so on their next possession, which included what was arguably the offensive play of the game. From the Trojans’ own 16-yard line, Peruccio again fired a pass to McNeill, who outmaneuvered the Samurai defense and ran the ball nearly 80 yards into the end zone. Their two-point conversion was good this time, putting the Trojans just four points behind M.C. Perry at 24-20.



In the final quarter, the Trojans made a critical play when Venn recovered a fumble, but the possession failed to materialize in any points. Fleming caught his fourth touchdown pass for M.C. Perry, putting his team up by 11. Despite a touchdown run from Peruccio in the closing minutes of the game, it still ended with the Trojans losing 31-26 as the clock expired.





Interview: Scott Bolin, Head Coach





Interview: Keshawn McNeill, Wide Receiver





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX