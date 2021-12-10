Naval Air Station Kingsville Recreation Committee video honoring the traditions of the Navy for the Navy's 246th birthday while under COVID protocols.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 20:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|817357
|VIRIN:
|211012-O-WO852-347
|Filename:
|DOD_108622441
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Kingsville Honors Navy 246th Birthday, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT