    NAS Kingsville Honors Navy 246th Birthday

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Naval Air Station Kingsville Recreation Committee video honoring the traditions of the Navy for the Navy's 246th birthday while under COVID protocols.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 20:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 817357
    VIRIN: 211012-O-WO852-347
    Filename: DOD_108622441
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Kingsville Honors Navy 246th Birthday, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Birthday
    NAS Kingsville
    Navy 246

