    Spartan Brigade command video

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Jody Shouse, commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, the senior noncommissioned officer for the 4th IBCT (ABN), 25th ID, describe what its like to serve in Alaska and be a member of the Spartan Brigade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817350
    VIRIN: 211001-A-DU810-514
    Filename: DOD_108622418
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Brigade command video, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    4-25

