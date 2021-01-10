Spartan Brigade command video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817350" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Jody Shouse, commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, the senior noncommissioned officer for the 4th IBCT (ABN), 25th ID, describe what its like to serve in Alaska and be a member of the Spartan Brigade.