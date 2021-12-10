Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA 2021: HLS Seminar - Enhancing National Resilience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    AUSA - HLS Seminar - Enhancing National Resilience

    Speaker- LTG John R. Evans- Commanding General
    United States Army North (Fifth Army)

    Speaker- LTG A.C. Roper- Deputy Commander, United States Northern Command and Vice Commander, United States Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Speaker- Mr. John K. Tien- Deputy Secretary Department of Homeland Security

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 21:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817339
    Filename: DOD_108622320
    Length: 01:59:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2021: HLS Seminar - Enhancing National Resilience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA2021
    LTG John R. Evans
    LTG A.C. Roper
    Mr. John K. Tien

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT