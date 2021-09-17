Retired Navy Cmrd. Larry Ronan discusses his experience as an EOD technician in Vietnam. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Stachyra/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 23:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817338
|VIRIN:
|210729-N-CS075-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_108622307
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy EOD Technician Discusses Vietnam, by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT