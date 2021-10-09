Rear Adm. DiGuardo Gives Shoutout to Navy EOD

Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and NECC Pacific, gives a shoutout to Navy EOD underwater from the USS Arizona. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Stachyra/Released)
|09.10.2021
|10.12.2021 17:28
|Video Productions
|817337
|210810-N-AP176-1072
|DOD_108622303
|00:00:23
|US
|1
|1
