Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. DiGuardo Gives Shoutout to Navy EOD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and NECC Pacific, gives a shoutout to Navy EOD underwater from the USS Arizona. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Stachyra/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817337
    VIRIN: 210810-N-AP176-1072
    Filename: DOD_108622303
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. DiGuardo Gives Shoutout to Navy EOD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    Navy EOD
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT