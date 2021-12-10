AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Asymmetric Advantage through Synthetic Training.
Speakers
BG Will Glaser, Director Synthetic Training Environment CFT
Mr. Timothy Bishop (Dep PEO-STRI)
Mr. Joe Parson, Highly Qualified Expert, STE CFT
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 17:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817331
|Filename:
|DOD_108622210
|Length:
|00:35:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Asymmetric Advantage through Synthetic Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT