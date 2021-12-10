Air Education Training Command Chief Visits Sheppard AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CMsgt Erik Thompson visited Sheppard AFB on October 6-7th 2021 for an immersion tour of the 82nd TRW and 80FTW. Sheppard is on the leading edge when it comes to innovation and training and instructors we're able to communicate where they would like training to be in the near future and the resources that would be required to do so.