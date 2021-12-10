Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Education Training Command Chief Visits Sheppard AFB

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    CMsgt Erik Thompson visited Sheppard AFB on October 6-7th 2021 for an immersion tour of the 82nd TRW and 80FTW. Sheppard is on the leading edge when it comes to innovation and training and instructors we're able to communicate where they would like training to be in the near future and the resources that would be required to do so.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    AETC
    Air Education Training Command

