CMsgt Erik Thompson visited Sheppard AFB on October 6-7th 2021 for an immersion tour of the 82nd TRW and 80FTW. Sheppard is on the leading edge when it comes to innovation and training and instructors we're able to communicate where they would like training to be in the near future and the resources that would be required to do so.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817325
|VIRIN:
|211012-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622165
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Education Training Command Chief Visits Sheppard AFB, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
