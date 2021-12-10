Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESPN/South Carolina Gamecocks shout out from LT Meghan Brooks stationed at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, 12 Oct 2021.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Cmdr. Gary Ross 

    U.S. Naval War College

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817324
    VIRIN: 211012-N-PP965-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622164
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESPN/South Carolina Gamecocks shout out from LT Meghan Brooks stationed at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, 12 Oct 2021., by CDR Gary Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COLLEGEFOOTBALL2021

