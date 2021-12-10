Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Did you know Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health observance in our country?
    Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire. During Fire Prevention Week at Altus, firefighters visited multiple facilities on the base like L. Mendel Rivers Elementary and the Child Development Center to educate the public about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean, and how to respond to them.
    Military members also participated in multiple exercises throughout the week like the Eagles and Chiefs Challenge where they experienced first hand what a firefighter would do in a burning building.
    Altus residents can sleep a little easier thanks to the hot safety tips provided by the 97th Air Mobility Wing's professional, resilient firefighters!

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson)

    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 17:31
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Air Force
    Altus AFB
    AETC

