video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817314" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Did you know Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health observance in our country?

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire. During Fire Prevention Week at Altus, firefighters visited multiple facilities on the base like L. Mendel Rivers Elementary and the Child Development Center to educate the public about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean, and how to respond to them.

Military members also participated in multiple exercises throughout the week like the Eagles and Chiefs Challenge where they experienced first hand what a firefighter would do in a burning building.

Altus residents can sleep a little easier thanks to the hot safety tips provided by the 97th Air Mobility Wing's professional, resilient firefighters!



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson)