    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stinger Dome Ribbon Cutting Interviews

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jacob Clay 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On 12 October, 2021, the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery cut the ribbon on their brand new Stinger Training Dome at Patterson Hall on Fort Sill.

    This footage contains interviews with Col. Cory N Berg, Commander of PEO STRI, and Norbert Granchi, Assistant Program Manager, PEO STRI.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817311
    VIRIN: 211012-A-CS433-019
    Filename: DOD_108622066
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, Stinger Dome Ribbon Cutting Interviews, by 2LT Jacob Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Interview
    PEO STRI
    Col. Cory N. Berg
    Stinger Training Dome

