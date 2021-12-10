Stinger Dome Ribbon Cutting Interviews

On 12 October, 2021, the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery cut the ribbon on their brand new Stinger Training Dome at Patterson Hall on Fort Sill.
This footage contains interviews with Col. Cory N Berg, Commander of PEO STRI, and Norbert Granchi, Assistant Program Manager, PEO STRI.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817311
|VIRIN:
|211012-A-CS433-019
|Filename:
|DOD_108622066
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
