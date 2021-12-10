Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stinger Dome Ribbon Cutting B-Roll Clips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jacob Clay 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On 12 October, 2021, the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery cut the ribbon on their brand new Stinger Training Dome at Patterson Hall on Fort Sill.

    B-Roll package includes shots from the ceremony plus footage from inside the dome.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817309
    VIRIN: 211012-A-CS433-042
    Filename: DOD_108622064
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stinger Dome Ribbon Cutting B-Roll Clips, by 2LT Jacob Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Training
    Stinger
    2-6 ADA BN
    30 ADA BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT