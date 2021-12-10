On 12 October, 2021, the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery cut the ribbon on their brand new Stinger Training Dome at Patterson Hall on Fort Sill.
B-Roll package includes shots from the ceremony plus footage from inside the dome.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817309
|VIRIN:
|211012-A-CS433-042
|Filename:
|DOD_108622064
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Stinger Dome Ribbon Cutting B-Roll Clips, by 2LT Jacob Clay, identified by DVIDS
