2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition M4 range Broll

U.S. Army Soldiers zeroed their M4 Carbines during the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers from 12 different Major Commands across the U.S. Army have proven themselves during several echelons of competition and are competing in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Roger Houghton/177th Armored Brigade)