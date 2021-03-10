Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition M4 range Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Roger Houghton 

    First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Soldiers zeroed their M4 Carbines during the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers from 12 different Major Commands across the U.S. Army have proven themselves during several echelons of competition and are competing in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Roger Houghton/177th Armored Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817306
    VIRIN: 211003-A-PB990-1729
    Filename: DOD_108622056
    Length: 00:11:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition M4 range Broll, by SGT Roger Houghton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    SoldierStory
    SoldierReadiness
    BestWarriorCompetition2021
    BWC2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT