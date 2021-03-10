U.S. Army Soldiers zeroed their M4 Carbines during the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers from 12 different Major Commands across the U.S. Army have proven themselves during several echelons of competition and are competing in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Roger Houghton/177th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817306
|VIRIN:
|211003-A-PB990-1729
|Filename:
|DOD_108622056
|Length:
|00:11:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition M4 range Broll, by SGT Roger Houghton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT