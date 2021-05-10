Staff Sgt. Jonathan Chacon, a civil affairs specialist representing the U.S. Army Reserve, executes the care under fire lane of the Army Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 5, 2021. The best from the U.S. Army compete annually for the title of Best Warrior. Representing seven Geographic Commands and 22 Functional Commands, Soldiers spend a week competing in a variety of challenges including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and various mystery events. These challenges will ultimately test their capabilities and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Healy / 177th Armored Brigade, First Army Division East)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817304
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-PC120-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_108622050
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Care under fire lane Broll at Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
