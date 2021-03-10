U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Headquarters Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston at Fort Knox, Kentucky, 3 October, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Hobbs)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817303
|VIRIN:
|211003-A-VX088-1550
|Filename:
|DOD_108622048
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT Broll, by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
