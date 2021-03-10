Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT Broll

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Hobbs 

    First Army Division East

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Headquarters Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston at Fort Knox, Kentucky, 3 October, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Hobbs)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817303
    VIRIN: 211003-A-VX088-1550
    Filename: DOD_108622048
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT Broll, by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyReadiness
    SoldierStory
    SoldierReadiness
    BestWarriorCompetition2021
    BWC2021

