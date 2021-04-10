Contenders in the Army Best Warrior Competition assemble and perform voice communications over a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 4, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition challenges the U.S. Army’s top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers through a series of events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons marksmanship, land navigation and a mystery event designed to push a Soldier’s skills, abilities, Army knowledge as well their physical and mental readiness to the limit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Healy / 177th Armored Brigade, First Army Division East)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817291
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-PC120-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_108622002
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Communications lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
