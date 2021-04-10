Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communications lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Healy 

    First Army Division East

    Contenders in the Army Best Warrior Competition assemble and perform voice communications over a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 4, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition challenges the U.S. Army’s top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers through a series of events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons marksmanship, land navigation and a mystery event designed to push a Soldier’s skills, abilities, Army knowledge as well their physical and mental readiness to the limit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Healy / 177th Armored Brigade, First Army Division East)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817291
    VIRIN: 211004-A-PC120-1101
    Filename: DOD_108622002
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, Communications lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyReadiness
    SoldierStory
    SoldierReadiness
    BestWarriorCompetition2021
    BWC2021

