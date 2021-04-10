Communications lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Contenders in the Army Best Warrior Competition assemble and perform voice communications over a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 4, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition challenges the U.S. Army’s top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers through a series of events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons marksmanship, land navigation and a mystery event designed to push a Soldier’s skills, abilities, Army knowledge as well their physical and mental readiness to the limit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Healy / 177th Armored Brigade, First Army Division East)