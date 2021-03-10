Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casevac lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Roger Houghton 

    First Army Division East

    Best Warrior competitors treat simulated casualties during a Casualty Evacuation mission as part of the Army Best Warrior Competition, Oct. 4, 2021, at Fort Knox, Ky. The best from the U.S. Army compete annually for the title of Best Warrior. Representing seven Geographic Commands and 22 Functional Commands, Soldiers spend a week competing in a variety of challenges including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and various mystery events. These challenges will ultimately test their capabilities and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Roger Houghton/177th Armored Brigade)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817290
    VIRIN: 211004-A-PB990-1101
    Filename: DOD_108622001
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, Casevac lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Roger Houghton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyReadiness
    SoldierStory
    SoldierReadiness
    BestWarriorCompetition2021
    BWC2021

