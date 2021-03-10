Casevac lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Best Warrior competitors treat simulated casualties during a Casualty Evacuation mission as part of the Army Best Warrior Competition, Oct. 4, 2021, at Fort Knox, Ky. The best from the U.S. Army compete annually for the title of Best Warrior. Representing seven Geographic Commands and 22 Functional Commands, Soldiers spend a week competing in a variety of challenges including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and various mystery events. These challenges will ultimately test their capabilities and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Roger Houghton/177th Armored Brigade)