Casevac lane B Roll at Army Best Warrior Competition

Best Warrior competitors treat simulated casualties during a Casualty Evacuation mission as part of the Army Best Warrior Competition, Oct. 4, 2021, at Fort Knox, Ky. The best from the U.S. Army compete annually for the title of Best Warrior. Representing seven Geographic Commands and 22 Functional Commands, Soldiers spend a week competing in a variety of challenges including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and various mystery events. These challenges will ultimately test their capabilities and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Roger Houghton/177th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817290
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-PB990-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_108622001
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
