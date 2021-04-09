DHS and DoD members help former Afghan pilots, Safia Ferozi and Javad Najafi with answers about medical and imigration processes at Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 15:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817282
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-IV812-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108621976
|Length:
|00:09:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Life in Liberty Village - Afghan Pilots - Interview, by Capt. Sarah Johnson and MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
