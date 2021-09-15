Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supply and Demand: An Overview of Divisional Logisitcs Support Through the SSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of 1st Infantry Division explain logistics throughout Europe at the Supply Support Activity (SSA) at Forward Operating Site Powidz in Powidz, Poland, 15 Sept., 2021. From cutlery to helicopter parts, the SSA is tasked with making sure that units throughout Europe are supplied with what they need to successfully complete their tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tommie Berry/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817234
    VIRIN: 210915-Z-VV699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108621271
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply and Demand: An Overview of Divisional Logisitcs Support Through the SSA, by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    BigRedOne
    PeopleAlways
    AllElseFollows

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT