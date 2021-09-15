Supply and Demand: An Overview of Divisional Logisitcs Support Through the SSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of 1st Infantry Division explain logistics throughout Europe at the Supply Support Activity (SSA) at Forward Operating Site Powidz in Powidz, Poland, 15 Sept., 2021. From cutlery to helicopter parts, the SSA is tasked with making sure that units throughout Europe are supplied with what they need to successfully complete their tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tommie Berry/RELEASED)