Soldiers of 1st Infantry Division explain logistics throughout Europe at the Supply Support Activity (SSA) at Forward Operating Site Powidz in Powidz, Poland, 15 Sept., 2021. From cutlery to helicopter parts, the SSA is tasked with making sure that units throughout Europe are supplied with what they need to successfully complete their tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tommie Berry/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817234
|VIRIN:
|210915-Z-VV699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108621271
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supply and Demand: An Overview of Divisional Logisitcs Support Through the SSA, by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
