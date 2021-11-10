A multi-disciplinary approach to assist in increasing function and improving quality of life in people dealing with chronic pain.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 05:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817230
|VIRIN:
|211012-F-LO621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108621211
|Length:
|00:37:07
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Functional Restoration Program, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
