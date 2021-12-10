Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant Eyes: Alcohol Sharing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    10.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Join Ghillie Suit Guy in this episode of Vigilant Eyes, where we address illegal alcohol sharing on base!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817225
    VIRIN: 211012-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108621018
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Eyes: Alcohol Sharing, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alcohol
    rules
    vigilant
    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT