Coast Guard protects environment in wake of Hurricane Ida

Coast Guard members assigned to the marine environmental response in southern Louisiana following Hurricane Ida work with contractors to identify and remove pollution threats in Jean Lafitte Harbor and Venice Marina, Oct. 2-5, 2021.
More than a month after the storm, the recovery is still ongoing for many communities in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)
