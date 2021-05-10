Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard protects environment in wake of Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard members assigned to the marine environmental response in southern Louisiana following Hurricane Ida work with contractors to identify and remove pollution threats in Jean Lafitte Harbor and Venice Marina, Oct. 2-5, 2021.
    More than a month after the storm, the recovery is still ongoing for many communities in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 17:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817213
    VIRIN: 211011-G-LS819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108620891
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard protects environment in wake of Hurricane Ida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hurricane Ida

    D8

    pollution response

    Coast Guard Heartland

    Responsive
    SemperParatus
    Storm21
    StaySafe
    USCGIda

