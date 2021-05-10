Coast Guard protects environment in wake of Hurricane Ida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard members assigned to the marine environmental response in southern Louisiana following Hurricane Ida work with contractors to identify and remove pollution threats in Jean Lafitte Harbor and Venice Marina, Oct. 2-5, 2021.

More than a month after the storm, the recovery is still ongoing for many communities in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)