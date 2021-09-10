Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V3/2 conducts Range 400 BRoll

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, execute Range 400 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8-9, 2021. Range 400 prepares Marines for company sized attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817205
    VIRIN: 211009-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108620657
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V3/2 conducts Range 400 BRoll, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    M240

    81mm mortars

    Smaw

    3/2

    ITX

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    M240
    81mm mortars
    Smaw
    3/2
    ITX

