U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, execute Range 400 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8-9, 2021. Range 400 prepares Marines for company sized attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817205
|VIRIN:
|211009-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620657
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, V3/2 conducts Range 400 BRoll, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
