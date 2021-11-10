Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem refuels BTF bombers with VIPER kit for the first time

    GERMANY

    10.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 52nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, Fuels Management Flight,
    conduct hot pit refeuling at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 11, 2021.
    The innovative VIPER kit is used to refuel two B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base's 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. This is the first time the VIPER kit has been deployed to use on aircraft other than the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817202
    VIRIN: 211011-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108620644
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: DE

    This work, Spangdahlem refuels BTF bombers with VIPER kit for the first time, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

