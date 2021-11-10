Members of the 52nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, Fuels Management Flight,
conduct hot pit refeuling at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 11, 2021.
The innovative VIPER kit is used to refuel two B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base's 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. This is the first time the VIPER kit has been deployed to use on aircraft other than the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817202
|VIRIN:
|211011-F-BN774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620644
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Spangdahlem refuels BTF bombers with VIPER kit for the first time, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT