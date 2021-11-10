Spangdahlem refuels BTF bombers with VIPER kit for the first time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817202" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 52nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, Fuels Management Flight,

conduct hot pit refeuling at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 11, 2021.

The innovative VIPER kit is used to refuel two B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base's 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. This is the first time the VIPER kit has been deployed to use on aircraft other than the F-16 Fighting Falcon.